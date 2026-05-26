Creating obstruction on roads by offering namaz inappropriate: Pathak

:Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak during his visit to Sambhal district on Monday, said offering namaz on roads creates obstruction and all religious activities should be conducted within designated premises. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (File photo)

Speaking to media persons in Asmoli, Pathak said, “Creating obstruction on roads by offering namaz is not appropriate. Religious activities should take place within the premises.” His comments came in response to a question regarding prayers on roads during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The deputy CM made the remarks during a day-long visit to Sambhal, where he reviewed administrative arrangements, inspected public facilities and chaired meetings with district officials.

Pathak arrived in the district via Amroha and first inspected the Panchayat Secretariat in Asmoli, where he reviewed civic arrangements and directed officials to ensure proper implementation of government services. He later visited the BJP office, where party workers accorded him a warm welcome.

The deputy CM then inspected the district hospital and interacted with patients admitted to the emergency ward. He also reviewed medicine distribution facilities and healthcare arrangements. During the inspection, a stray dog unexpectedly entered the hospital premises and came close to the deputy CM, briefly causing panic among officials. Senior officers immediately instructed staff members to remove the animal from the area.

Following the hospital inspection, Pathak visited Shankar Chauraha and paid floral tribute to a portrait of Lord Parashuram. He later reached Yam Teerth, where superintendent of police KK Bishnoi briefed him on security and administrative arrangements.

The deputy CM also planted saplings at Sindoor Vatika before chairing a review meeting at the Tehsil Auditorium on law and order and development works. During the meeting, he directed officials to accelerate development schemes and maintain effective administrative functioning.

While interacting with the media, Pathak also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country was progressing rapidly under his leadership, and cited the BJP’s political gains in West Bengal as a sign of growing public support.