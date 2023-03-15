Home / Cities / Others / Critically-endangered Asian king vulture sighted in Dudhwa

Critically-endangered Asian king vulture sighted in Dudhwa

ByDEO KANT PANDEY
Mar 15, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri Wildlife enthusiasts and forest authorities are enthused as an Asian king vulture (Sarcogyps calvus) -- a critically-endangered species -- has been sighted in the south Sonaripur range of Dudhwa National Park

Lakhimpur Kheri Wildlife enthusiasts and forest authorities are enthused as an Asian king vulture (Sarcogyps calvus) -- a critically-endangered species -- has been sighted in the south Sonaripur range of Dudhwa National Park.

The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species. (HT Photo)
The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species. (HT Photo)

“The sighting assumes significance as the bird has been found here almost after a decade. It encourages our wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts,” said B Prabhakar, Dudhwa field director.

He added, “Biologist Vipin Kumar during his visit in the south Sonaripur range came across the red-headed vulture sitting on a tree-top at the base camp. Surprised over this chance discovery, he recorded the sighting on his camera and intimated the park authorities.”

The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Therefore, a Jatayu breeding centre was also set up in Mahrajganj to protect and conserve the species. The bird weighs in the range of 3.5 to 6.3 kg. Its wings are about 1.99-to-2.6-metre long.

Vultures are natural scavengers, feeding on animal carcasses and thereby, saving the environment from pollution. Notably, the sighting of several griffon vultures was reported from Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary and in some other areas. This is a healthy sign for Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s ecology, said Prabhakar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out