Critically-endangered Asian king vulture sighted in Dudhwa

Lakhimpur Kheri Wildlife enthusiasts and forest authorities are enthused as an Asian king vulture (Sarcogyps calvus) -- a critically-endangered species -- has been sighted in the south Sonaripur range of Dudhwa National Park. The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species. (HT Photo)

“The sighting assumes significance as the bird has been found here almost after a decade. It encourages our wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts,” said B Prabhakar, Dudhwa field director.

He added, “Biologist Vipin Kumar during his visit in the south Sonaripur range came across the red-headed vulture sitting on a tree-top at the base camp. Surprised over this chance discovery, he recorded the sighting on his camera and intimated the park authorities.”

The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Therefore, a Jatayu breeding centre was also set up in Mahrajganj to protect and conserve the species. The bird weighs in the range of 3.5 to 6.3 kg. Its wings are about 1.99-to-2.6-metre long.

Vultures are natural scavengers, feeding on animal carcasses and thereby, saving the environment from pollution. Notably, the sighting of several griffon vultures was reported from Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary and in some other areas. This is a healthy sign for Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s ecology, said Prabhakar.