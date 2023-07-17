Home / Cities / Others / Crooks use plastic clips to block ATM from dispensing cash; held

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 17, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Two residents of Pratapgarh were arrested in Lucknow for tampering with ATMs and stealing money. They used plastic clips to block the cash dispenser and later remove the clips to take the cash. The accused targeted secluded ATMs with no guards and often targeted elderly individuals. Cash worth ₹29,000 was recovered and the accused were booked under several IPC sections.

LUCKNOW Two Pratapgarh residents were arrested by Hussainganj police unit on Monday for allegedly tampering with ATMs and stealing money.

The thieves have been identified as Pankaj Yadav and Mehtab Hassan -- both residents of Pratapgarh. (HT Photo)
Sharing further details, DCP (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said, “They used plastic clips to block the part of the ATM from where currency bills are dispensed. When a user would come to withdraw money, they would have to return empty handed and then the thieves would go back to machine, remove the clips, and take out the cash.”

She added, “The thieves have been identified as Pankaj Yadav and Mehtab Hassan -- both residents of Pratapgarh. They were arrested with the help of the CCTV installed inside the ATM. Back in 2020, the accused duo were arrested in Pratapgarh in other cases,” DCP added.

Adding to this, Jitendra Pratap Singh, SHO, Hussainganj Police station, said that these accused would often target secluded ATMs with no guards. Also, the elderly were their prime targets. “We were getting several complaints of ATM failing to dispense cash. When the users called the bank, they would be told that their cash was dispensed and collected. This helped us find leads. We scanned the CCTV footage of several ATMs in the Hussainganj area to nab them,” he added.

Singh further said, “The men were booked under several IPC sections and cash worth 29,000 was also recovered.”

