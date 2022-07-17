CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama
Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.
“At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said.
Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
-
MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat.
-
Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning. Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
-
Fire guts 12 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported
At least 12 shanties were gutted in fire at Hadapsar at 3 am on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. Around 30-40 people were living in those shanties who were moved out, there were no casualties in the incident, said officials. First, the fire was reported at a single hut which spread rapidly to other neighbouring shanties located in Birajdar Nagar at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar. All the huts have tin sheds.
-
Your Space: Bad roads double commuting time during monsoon
Risky ride With the first downpour, the roads are washed away and potholes increase. Traffic moves at a snail's pace. Pratap Vaikunthe Poor roads a concern Now, most of the offices are open in Hinjewadi. Bad roads are the main reason for the delay in reaching office on time nowadays due to slow-moving traffic. Trushalsinh Pardeshi Bad roads double commuting time I go to office on Medipoint road and I live in Shivajinagar.
-
It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the "original BJP". Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 34 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent."
