CSR thanksgiving event: Solid foundation of kids must to achieve goals of developed India, says U.P. Guv

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday asked officials to make concerted efforts for the improvement in the eight aspirational districts of the state and asked different companies to make all possible efforts for the uplift of Anganwadi in Sonbhadra. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel in Varanasi on Monday (HT Photo)

The stronger the foundation of children, the higher will be the development of the country, and the goals of developed India will be achieved, she said.

She attended the thanksgiving programme organised in Varanasi for the transfer of MoUs signed between various companies and district administration for works worth more than ₹80 crore under corporate social responsibility (CSR) of various companies and for the CSR works worth ₹125 crore done so far.

She thanked everyone for such events and termed such programmes as Uttam.

She said that malnutrition should be eliminated from where it starts; marriage of girls at an early age should stop, appealing to the people to take a pledge that girls should not be married before 20 years of age. She encouraged parents to pay attention to their daughters.

She expressed concern over the discrimination between boys and girls in society and asked people to overcome it.

She said that the government is also giving money to pregnant women for the first and second child but it is not being utilised properly. The entire environment of the house affects the baby growing in the mother’s womb, so there should be a good environment and food arrangement during that time.

She stressed on the need for a child psychologist for small children and asked to make it mandatory.

She asked to make continuous efforts from the bottom to achieve the target of admission of 50% children in higher education by 2030.

She said that during the operation of smart classes, teachers must be present there, technology should be used for good work. She also directed continuous random checks of classes.

She distributed kits to five Anganwadi centres, and handed over certificates to nine Anganwadi workers and supervisors who did excellent work against malnutrition. The Governor also distributed laptops to five beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana and distributed ISO certificates to Kasturba Gandhi schools and Government Children’s Home.

The governor flagged off the Bridhmitra Van subsidized by SBI.

District magistrate S Rajalingam thanked the Governor for constantly paying attention to Varanasi and her efforts on education, health and malnutrition eradication. He said that this helps a lot in increasing the basic skills of children.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal also thanked the governor and gave a presentation in front of her on the MoUs transfer and the work done earlier under CSR.