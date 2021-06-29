Customs arrest two men with heroin worth 125 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Two passengers travelling from South Africa, who landed at the Delhi international airport on Sunday, were arrested with 18kg heroin worth ₹125 crore, the Delhi customs said on Monday.

The customs said that the two passengers boarded the plane at Johannesberg to reach Delhi via Doha on June 26. The arrived in India on Sunday(June 27). The two were stopped on the basis of profiling after they crossed the green channel and were on their way to the exit gate, customs officials said.

The officials checked their bags found 18kg of the contraband. “The drugs were concealed inside their checked-in trolley bags. On testing the sample of the drugs, it was found to be heroine. We have registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested both of them,” said Shaukat Ali Nurvi, joint commissioner of Customs, IGI airport.

Preliminary investigation has shown that though one of the passengers had come to India once, the second was travelling to the country for the first time. The two men in their documents said they came to India for “tourism and business”.

“We are following the leads and are tracing the supply chain. The investigation is on,” said Nurvi

According to investigating agencies heroin is one of the most common and expensive drugs smuggled into the country. The drug is concealed in bags, clothes, shoes and also items like iron, shampoo bottles to ensure to escape authorities.

About two months ago, the Customs had seized 14kg heroin from two passengers from Zambia. Earlier this month, two Afghans were arrested with nearly 20kg of heroin, which was concealed in shampoo and hair colour bottles.

Officials said they calculated the price of heroin based on the rates on the website of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Officials said that while the price of one kilogram of heroin is around ₹40 lakh in its raw form, the drug passes through multiple channels because of which the price increase.