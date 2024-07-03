Cyber fraudsters dupe teacher of 9.13 lakh

Cyber fraudsters duped a teacher of ₹9.13 lakh on the pretext of providing hefty benefits on foreign stock markets. The teacher got himself added to a group of a company on a social media platform where the fraudsters trapped him. (Pic for representation)

An FIR has been registered against the company owner Amit Gupta, Natali, Amrit and Akshara on the basis of their mobile numbers, police said. As per reports, resident of Phaphamau area here, Anurag Singh is a teacher at a primary school. Sometime back, Anurag came across an advertisement of a company on social media. He joined the Whats App group of the company through a mobile number given in advertisement. He was asked to open a FPI account (foreign portfolio investment ) and deposit cash ₹1.70 lakh. However, later he was again lured into transferring cash ₹7.43 lakh in different bank accounts. Anurag was shocked when he was removed from the company’s WhatsApp group and later he learnt that the cash he transferred was to different bank accounts and not in his own FPI account.

Police officials said that an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out.

Retd cop duped of cash ₹52 lakh

Cyber fraudsters posing as CBI and custom officers duped a retired policeman of cash ₹52.30 lakh on the pretext of money laundering act and human trafficking cases registered against him in Delhi. The conmen even showed fake arrest warrant and attachment orders issued by the court for threatening the victim. On complaint of the victim, cops at Cyber police registered an FIR and are tracing the conmen on basis of mobile numbers used in the crime.

A resident of Colonelganj area, Shrinath is a retired policeman. In his complaint, Shrinath said that he received a call on May 19 in which the caller identified himself as customs officer posted at Delhi Airport Sumit Mishra. Then another person claiming to be CBI officer Anil Yadav spoke to Shrinath who claimed that he has cases of human trafficking and money laundering registered at Vasant Kunj police station of Delhi. The conmen sent a link of a website to Shrinath on which an arrest warrant, attachment order and seizure orders against him were showing. The conmen then took details of Shrinath’s properties, his bank details, fixed deposits, mutual funds etc. The victim was asked to transfer all of the cash as security money through RTGS. Shrinath later learnt that he had been duped. Cyber police station officials said that an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out in this connection.