Kannur , Cyber Police has registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with the death of Kannur Dental College student at Anjarakandy, officials said on Monday. Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death

The Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday night after an assistant professor of the college lodged a complaint.

According to the police, Nithin Raj R L, a first-year BDS student, had taken a loan through an online loan app. However, after he defaulted on repayment, the app operators allegedly began contacting the assistant professor, officials said.

The FIR stated that the accused contacted the woman faculty member via MMS and WhatsApp, threatening her over repayment. They also allegedly attempted to siphon off money from her illegally, the FIR said.

Raj , a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on the afternoon of April 10. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The family has alleged that Raj was emotionally harassed by two faculty members, following which a case was registered against Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Police officials said the Special Investigation Team probing Raj's death is also examining whether his suicide was linked to threats from the loan app operators.

The cyber case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 351 , 308 , and 66D of the Information Technology Act .

Police said they will examine Raj's mobile phone to gather more details about the app and record a detailed statement from the assistant professor who received the threatening messages and calls.

Meanwhile, the SIT has recovered chat details from Raj's phone, which revealed that he had sought more time to repay the amount, officials said.

According to police, Raj had taken a loan of ₹14,000, and the loan app operator had demanded immediate repayment of ₹8,000. However, as his family was facing financial difficulties, he had requested a few weeks' time to settle the dues, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.