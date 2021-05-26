Cyclone Yaas brings rain in Bihar; ECR cancels trains

PATNA

Cyclone Yaas brought light to moderate rain and stormy weather at several places in Bihar, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the state is likely to receive widespread heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday.

Weatherman SK Patel, said, “Very severe cyclone Yaas made landfall over Odisha in daytime. Afterwards, the cyclonic storm has weakened. Outer cloud band of the cyclone has already hit Bihar, which triggered light to moderate rain. Wind gusted at the speed of 24 to 26 kmph in the state. Rain activities are likely to intensify in next 24 to 48 hours.”

“The impact of cyclone Yaas will be higher over southern and central parts of the state in comparison to north Bihar. The major impact of cyclone Yaas is expected to be felt over districts of Gaya, Katihar, Buxar, Aurangabad. Bhojpur, East and West Champaran,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has deployed 22 disaster management teams in districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal.

An emergency control room with helpline number 0612-2210118 for 24x7 has been set up in Patna for monitoring of the cyclone situation.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “Instructions have been given to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially at government and private hospitals where Covid-19 treatment is going on. Electricity department has been asked to keep generators ready for backup to avoid any inconvenience. The forest division and civic body has been directed to be ready for removing uprooted trees to ensure free vehicular movement.”

Trains cancelled

The East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the cancellation of more long-distance trains in view of the cyclone, its chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said.