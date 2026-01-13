Dalmia Cement gets nod to raise its production by 50%

Bihar’s Industries Department has approved a 50% expansion of production at M/s Rohtas Cement, a unit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, located in Banjari, Rohtas district of western Bihar. Dalmia cement factory in Rohtas (HT photo)

Under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Rules, 2016, the unit has been permitted to increase its production capacity by 0.5 million tonnes per day (MTPD), from the existing 1 MTPD to 1.5 MTPD. A private capital investment of ₹107.32 crore has been approved for this expansion project, said Industries Secretary Kundan Kumar on Tuesday.

The establishment and expansion of the unit are expected to boost industrial investment in the state. The project will also provide direct employment to 594 skilled and unskilled workers, he added.

Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh welcomed the decision, calling it an important step towards industrial development and employment generation in the hilly district.

Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) was founded in 1939 by Jaidayal Dalmia of the Dalmia Group of Industries. Their integrated plant was established near the limestone reserves at Kalyanpur, Banjari, 42 km south of Sasaram. Launched in November 2018, it is Bihar’s first integrated cement facility and the only industrial unit operating on the Kaimur plateau.