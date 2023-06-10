Several injured as wedding guests of two sisters fight over dance floor in Barabanki village

LUCKNOW A ‘dance battle’ between two groups of guests ruined the special day for two brides in a Barabanki village and left several men with grievous injuries on Wednesday. According to police, the wedding guests of the two cousin sisters -- who were being married on the same day -- fought over the dance floor. A purported video of the incident reveals that the two groups attacked each other with rods and canes and even pelted stones at each other. Police have registered an FIR against seven named people and 25 other unidentified people. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, Barabanki’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), North, Ashutosh Mishra, said that the incident took place in Hasanapur village under Badosarai police station limits. “Two brothers --Mohd Haneef Ali and Mohd Jaleel Ali -- had fixed the wedding of their daughters on the same day i.e. June 7. The wedding procession of Mohd Jaleel’s daughter came in first and a few people from the groom’s side started celebrating the union on the dance floor set up near the DJ system. In the meantime, the wedding procession of Mohd Haneef’s daughter also arrived at the venue and some of his guests also reached the dance floor. Soon, the two groups started jostling for space and this led to a brawl that later turned into a full-blown clash.”

Taking cognisance of the viral video of this clash, police registered an FIR against seven named people and 25 other unidentified people from both processions late on Friday evening. The ASP said that the video of the incident shows that the two groups attacked each other with rods and canes as well as pelted stones, causing a nuisance in the village.

The senior cop added that seven people -- identified as Mohd Siraj, Mohd Ramzan, Abdul Salam, Abdul Nihal, Mohd Rehan, Mohd Aqeel, and Mohd Aleem -- and 25 others from both groups, have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 160 (for fighting in a public place and disturbing peace) in this connection. He said people involved in the fight will be identified from the available video and further action will be taken against them.

