Dateline Mainpuri: Jolted out of slumber, health dept seals four more facilities

The health department in the Mainpuri district launched an extensive campaign to check facilities and working of private hospitals after Wednesday's shocker.

On Wednesday, the body of a young woman was dumped unceremoniously by the hospital staff, on a motorcycle, outside the hospital. After a video of the incident went viral, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, also the state’s health minister, ordered the sealing of the hospital. The health department did that on Thursday and also cancelled the facility’s registration.

On Friday, the department team got active and sealed two other hospitals and two pathology labs in Mainpuri on grounds of non-compliance of norms.

A team led by nodal officer Dr Ajay Kumar sealed another hospital and a pathology lab in Ghiror town and a hospital running in the village of Karhal area in Mainpuri. Licences of these units were cancelled after the deputy chief minister took a serious view of Wednesday’s incident.

The campaign focussed on hospitals running without registration and found failing in norms required for providing health services.

On Thursday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak ordered, “A video of the incident went viral after which a probe was ordered. The chief medical officer (CMO), Mainpuri, conducted a probe and charges by the family were found to be correct. Following this the hospital’s licence was suspended and the hospital campus was sealed.”

The family of the deceased woman had also alleged negligence on part of the hospital which led to her death.

“We are yet to inquire into the allegations related to the wrong treatment given to the girl at the hospital leading to her death. The family members of the deceased girl had taken away the body and left by the time our team reached the hospital. We are locating the family and hospital owner has been served a notice and asked to appear with details of the incident,” stated Dr Ramesh Chand Gupta, CMO, on Thursday.

The woman, aged 18, was admitted for fever but died on Wednesday. The hospital management asked its staff to move the body. When the next of kin requested to wait for an ambulance or another vehicle to carry the body back, the hospital paid no heed.

The video showed the body being placed on the seat of a motorcycle parked outside the hospital. It went viral and those on social media called it shameful and demanded action against the hospital for the inhuman act.

