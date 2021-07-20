Day after Sidhu’s elevation as PPCB chief, his posters emerge in Ludhiana

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu was named the president of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCB), his posters have begun to emerge on the outskirts of the city. One such hoarding was placed near Ram Nagar Chowki following Sidhu’s elevation.

Recently, Sidhu’s posters installed by Jasraj Grewal, a resident of Dugri, were found torn, triggering speculations that local Congress leaders were unhappy with Sidhu taking over the role ahead of the assembly elections slated for 2022. Meanwhile, the district Congress unit conducted customary celebrations after Sidhu’s elevation as PPCB chief but the legislators remained conspicuous by their absence.

District Congress Committee (urban) president Ashwani Sharma said it was an informal programme. “We are in touch with the newly appointed PPCC chief and are planning for a grand reception once he arrives in the city. All the MLAs’ will also be present during the occasion,” said Sharma.

Sidhu elevation has baffled opposition parties. And the selection of four working presidents has strengthened the party’s structure in the run-up to the elections.

No hard feelings against Sidhu: Pandey

When contacted for comments on the developments, Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey said the party has a democratic setup. “The decision high command is acceptable to all. The rest depends on a person’s work and results,” he said.

Recently, Sidhu had courted a controversy when he questioned his own government’s decision of offering a government job, as Naib Tehsildar, to Pandey’s son Bhisham on compassionate grounds.

Pandey had strongly reacted to this. “I still maintain that the job was well deserved. It was a goodwill gesture by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to honour the sacrifice my father had made for restoring peace in the state,” said Pandey.

Terrorists had killed then MLA and towering Congress leader Joginder Pal Pandey (Rakesh Pandey’s father) in 1987.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan, Ashu, Sanjay Talwar remained incommunicado.

Kuldeep Vaid, Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Lakhvir Singh Lakha were visiting Chandigarh to congratulate the newly appointed PPCC chief.

Before taking over the charge of PPCC chief, Sidhu had visited Gurkirat Singh Kotli’s house on Sunday. Kotli is also the cousin of Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Bittu has been critical of Sidhu and has been siding with the Amarinder camp.

Both Kotli and Lakha introduced Sidhu to the party workers. Later both MLAs’, along with district planning board chairman MLA Malkit Singh Dakha, conducted a meeting.

After an hour hour-long meeting Lakha and Kotli sang paeans of Sidhu and termed him a charismatic leader.