Day before Capt’s Amritsar visit, inactive grenade found near event venue

Amritsar A day before Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s visit to the city to inaugurate the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Centenary Memorial at Ranjit Avenue locality, an inactive (without a pin) grenade was recovered outside a house in the posh area.

The object was found in a street in the D-block of Ranjit Avenue, which is an area with a lot of activity and has hotels and restaurants, offices of government departments, companies and banks. With the sanitation worker, who first saw the object informing the police, eventually a bomb detection and disposal squad was called in for handling it.

Notably, Anand Amrit Park where the CM’s event is scheduled on Saturday is in the vicinity of the spot where the inactive grenade has been found.

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, who visited the spot along with other senior police officials, said, “We have fielded our teams for search and cordoning in wake of the state-level Independence Day function being held in the city on August 15. During the search, this grenade-like object was found.”

“At this stage, we cannot say what this object actually is. A forensic examination will reveal if it is dead or alive or if it is an abandoned or decorative grenade. Recovering such kinds of objects is normal,” the commissioner added.

“We will investigate who kept this object here and why. It can be a mischievous act committed to create sensation. Had it been placed for damaging anyone, it would have exploded immediately after being thrown,” he added.

Later in the evening, the squad took the object to a ground in Manawala village on the outskirts of the city to ensure it was disposed off safely.