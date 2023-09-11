Day-long Training Programme: U.P. Police to analyse data, perform crime mapping for predictive policing

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Police organised a day-long data analysis training program for its staff as part of its ‘predictive policing’ plan to preempt criminals before they commit crimes. Representative photo (HT File)

In the workshop at 112 headquarters, 68 gazetted officers and 192 non-gazetted officers of the U.P. Police were briefed about various tools available for data analysis.

The U.P. 112 has compiled data from the past seven years. The interactive voice response system data of over 17 crore calls is included in this dataset. Out of this data, the U.P. 112 has generated more than four crore events for incident analysis.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) of the U.P. also contains data that will be used for crime mapping. “The training was conducted to achieve the goals of predictive policing. We have identified patterns of crimes committed throughout the year. If this data is analysed, we can determine when, where, and what type of crime might occur,” said Vijay Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), U.P.

During the training program, the participants were informed about the ‘event search’ category. Using this technique, by entering keywords such as robbery, theft, and murder, information can be obtained about these crimes.

In the day-long program, officers were trained in Event Search, Event Tracking, Event Location Analysis, Hotspot Analysis, and Four-Frame Comparison. Through ‘event location analysis’ and ‘hotspot (of crime) analysis,’ officers will be able to identify patterns in criminal activities.

According to the DGP, officers can filter data based on the type, time, and location of incidents occurring in their district, range, and zone. This can be used to create hotspots and facilitate predictive policing, he added. Now, trained police personnel will inform their colleagues about these tools.

Prominent individuals present on the occasion included Ashish Gupta (DG Rules and Manual), Ashok Kumar Singh (ADG 112), Naveen Arora (ADG Technical Services), and Tarun Gaba (IG Lucknow Zone).