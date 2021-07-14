DDA, DMRC working on Metro connectivity to Narela

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are working on a plan to expand the Metro connectivity in northwest Delhi’s Narela, where the land-owning agency has planned large scale housing and commercial projects.

While the DMRC has planned a 23km-long metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela as part of its Phase-4 project, a DDA official said the current alignment of the corridor either does not touch or just passes by the periphery of the areas where economic activities have been planned.

The two agencies are now working on a proposal to construct a 5.6km-long line from the Rithala-Narela corridor to connect Puth Khurd and Holambi Kalan in the area.

A senior DDA official aware of the development said, “We have been holding joint inspections with DMRC officials to finalise the alignment of the line. Our teams recently did a site inspection to assess the feasibility of the proposed line that will cater to a much larger area in Narela sub-city.”

Last year, the DDA wrote to DMRC to rework the alignment of its Phase 4 Rithala-Narela line — one of the two Metrolite projects in Delhi — to sync it with the development proposed in Narela. The corridor will pass through Sectors 25, 26, 31, 32 and 36 in Rohini, Barwala, Pooth Kalan, Bawana industrial areas 1 and 2, Narela, etc.

DMRC officials said they have informed DDA that one single alignment cannot serve the entire Narela area.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications) of DMRC, said, “In addition to the original corridor already proposed between Rithala and Narela, a spur of 5.6km from Puth Khurd to Holambi Kalan has been suggested to serve future developments in the area. However, these alignments have not yet received the mandatory approval from the government.”

The land-owning agency has decided to pay DMRC ₹1,000 crore for the construction of the Metro project and has made provision of ₹400 crore in its budget for the fiscal 2021-22.

With over 25,000 flats in Narela -- some of which are ready and some which are in various stages of planning and construction -- the DDA plans to develop the area, which is one of the three sub-cities (other two are Rohini and Dwarka) planned by it, in a big way. The budget this year lays special emphasis on Narela, with the land-owning agency already hiring a consultant to develop a concept plan for “development of Narela sub-city”, where a large number of vacant land parcels are available.

“Large scale development is being planned in the area. Good public transport connectivity between Narela and the rest of Delhi is essential for the future development of the area,” said a DDA official.

DDA officials said lack of public transport in Narela has been one of the reasons for the poor response to its housing schemes in the past. In 2018, the DDA started a shuttle service between its housing complexes in Narela and the nearest Metro station to boost connectivity but was later discontinued.

“One of the reasons why people don’t want to live there is the lack of public transport. If Metro connectivity is provided, then the demand for housing in the area will pick up gradually,” said Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner in-charge with DDA.