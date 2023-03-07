Deal with land grabbers strictly, says Yogi in Gorakhpur

On the second day of his four-day visit to Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials concerned to take stringent action against land grabbers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving sweets to a child at the Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Several women had handed over their complaints to the chief minister regarding possession and encroachment of land by powerful people, on Tuesday. The chief minister asked officials to dispatch the Tehsildar and other revenue staff in the village concerned for metering land and to take action. He advised the women to stay patient as strict action would be taken against the land mafia.

The chief minister also held a Janta Darbar at Digvijaya Nath Auditorium. Most complaints were regarding needing financial help for treatment. The CM instructed officials to ask hospitals concerned to make an estimate so that the government could release funds.

Adityanath firmly told officials that no laxity at any level would be tolerated. A child with her mother attracted the attention of the CM and he gave her sweets.

CM pays tribute to Govind Vallabh Pant

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom movement hero and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Govind Vallabh Pant on his death anniversary at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday.

During a simple programme, the chief minister garlanded the portrait of Pant and recalled his service to the nation. BJP MLA Vipin Singh and MLC Dharmendra Singh were also present along with the chief minister.

Abdur Rahman