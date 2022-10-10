Death toll rises to 10 in Bhadohi fire incident

With one more person succumbing to injuries here on Sunday, the death toll in a fire at Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi’s Aurai town on October 2, rose to 10.

More than 50 people who sustained burn injuries during the dreadful incident, are being treated at medical facilities in Bhadohi, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Ashok Kumar (30) died during treatment at BHU’s hospital on Sunday in Varanasi, confirmed Anil Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Bhadohi.

With this, the total number of deaths in the Bhadohi Durga Puja Pandal fire tragedy rose to 10. Other deceased are Seema Bind (25), Manju Devi (40), Ram Surat (45), Shivpujan Kumar (70), Naveen Kumar (10), Jai Devi (60), Aarti Devi (48), Sujal alias Harshvardhan Kumar (8), and Ankush Soni (12), confirmed the district administration officials.

At the time of the incident, around 150 people were present at the pandal in Bhadohi’s Narthua village. According to police, inflammable decorative items -- such as halogen lights covered with coloured papers -- caused the fire. Anil Kumar, district superintendent of police, has said that an FIR against members of the concerned puja committee was lodged at the Aurai police station after they were found to be negligent in taking the necessary precautions while organising the event. “While one person has been named in the FIR, the remaining are yet to be identified,” said Kumar.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others).