Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Decomposed body of woman found in Kishangarh village

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Apr 06, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after her family reaches Delhi and autopsy is conducted.

A decomposed body of a woman from Nepal, aged between 25 and 30, was found at her rented flat on the second floor of a building in Kishangarh village in south Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman was aged between 25 and 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman was aged between 25 and 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated into the matter. Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after her family reaches Delhi and autopsy is conducted. Her family members have been informed and her body has been preserved in the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said that at 10.23am on Saturday, police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the second floor of a building. A police team reached there and found a decomposed body of a woman inside a room.

“The woman was identified as a citizen of Nepal. She had been living in the rented house for the past seven months. We informed her relatives about her death. The call detail record (CDR) of the woman’s phone and CCTV cameras installed around the building are being scanned as part of the investigation,” added DCP Choudhary.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Decomposed body of woman found in Kishangarh village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On