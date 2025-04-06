Decomposed body of woman found in Kishangarh village

A decomposed body of a woman from Nepal, aged between 25 and 30, was found at her rented flat on the second floor of a building in Kishangarh village in south Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. The woman was aged between 25 and 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated into the matter. Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after her family reaches Delhi and autopsy is conducted. Her family members have been informed and her body has been preserved in the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said that at 10.23am on Saturday, police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the second floor of a building. A police team reached there and found a decomposed body of a woman inside a room.

“The woman was identified as a citizen of Nepal. She had been living in the rented house for the past seven months. We informed her relatives about her death. The call detail record (CDR) of the woman’s phone and CCTV cameras installed around the building are being scanned as part of the investigation,” added DCP Choudhary.