Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday got its first genome sequencing laboratory, which will be used to test samples of all travellers who arrive in the country and test positive Covid-19 upon landing.
The samples will be sequenced to identify and check for a mutant variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that was first detected in the United Kingdom in early December and is thought to be more contagious.
So far, since flights between India and the UK resumed on January 8, at least seven returnees from the counrty have tested positive at the Delhi airport after they underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test on their arrival. India had, on December 23, suspended all flights to and from the UK up to December 31 in order to stop the arrival of the new. This ban was later extended till January 7.
The portable testing laboratory has been set up near the multi-level car park at T3 by SpiceHealth, a health care firm that has tied up with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), which is a constituent member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) recently announced by the Union health ministry.
The laboratory was inaugurated by Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog and chairman, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).
Dr Shekhar C Mande, director general of the CSIR, who was also present, said the launch of the genome-sequencing lab at the airports will be “a game-changer”. “I compliment SpiceHealth for being instrumental in introducing the dry swab direct RT-PCR testing developed by CSIR-CCMB, at SpiceHeath’s mobile labs,” he said.
Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth, said early detection will be crucial to stop the spread of new mutant viruses from potentially entering the country. We are working relentlessly with a range of authorities while offering them all possible support to implement this on-ground, she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt schools flag concerns over teachers on Covid duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vehicles, unclean household fuels major CO sources’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt gives ₹938 crore, says BJP ‘bankrupted’ MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5th sero survey begins in Delhi, likely to last 10 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore to pay salaries of MCD staff
- Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry ban lifted as samples test negative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers taken off bird flu duties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Delhi orders opening of poultry market, resumption of chicken trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital’s 8,100 warriors will take jabs on V-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Capital falls to 2°C, cold wave to stay: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox