Delhi airport ninth busiest in world: ACI World report

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is the ninth busiest in the world, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World’s preliminary 2024 rankings, officials of the airport operator GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday. In 2023, the airport was the 10th busiest, in 2021 it was the 13th busiest and in 2019 the 17th busiest. (HT Photo)

Delhi airport saw passenger traffic of 77 million in 2024. In 2023, the airport was the 10th busiest, in 2021 it was the 13th busiest and in 2019 the 17th busiest.

“This recognition underscores Delhi airport’s sustained passenger growth, robust infrastructure development, and expanding global connectivity, making it the only Indian airport to feature in the prestigious list,” said a DIAL official.

The busiest airport in the world is Atlanta, USA with more than 108,067,766 passenger traffic, followed by Dubai, UAE.

According to ACI World’s report, global passenger traffic in 2024 reached nearly 9.5 billion, marking a 9% increase compared to 2023 and a 3.8% rise over pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The world’s top 10 busiest airports collectively handled 855 million passengers, accounting for 9% of total global traffic, reflecting an 8.8% increase over 2023, according to DIAL officials.

“This recognition by ACI World is a testament to our relentless efforts to enhance the travel experience at Delhi Airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

The Delhi airport has flight connectivity to 150 airports worldwide. Additionally, the Delhi airport was earlier this year awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for “Best Airport in Asia-Pacific” for the seventh consecutive year, by ACI.