Delhi: At least 96 of 150 stretches flagged by traffic cops witness waterlogging after first monsoon rain

New Delhi: Even as the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Tuesday 16 days behind schedule, a delay that state officials said gave them enough time to desilt the city’s drains and prepare it for the rains, all it took was a few hours’ rain to submerge Delhi’s roads and throw traffic out of gear. In fact, data from the state traffic police shows that at least 96 roads from a list of 150 stretches identified as ‘water-logging prone’ last month ended up with knee-deep floods after Tuesday’s showers.

The list of stretches was sent to all road owning agencies, including the state Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the three municipal corporations (north, south and east), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Delhi Cantonment Board, warning them of the impending snarls and choked drains as a result of monsoon showers.

Multiple reminders for this went ignored and just two days of moderate rain led to these roads being inundated. Information from the Delhi traffic control room revealed that long traffic jams were reported from and around exactly these stretches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The list included Azadpur underpass, Pragati Maidan, Airport underpass, Palam Colony (below Palam flyover), Adchini T-junction, Hyatt flyover, RK Puram Sector 12 (near DPS School), Dabri Mor, Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar T-junction, Okhla underpass, Patparganj Road, Swami Dayanand Marg, Ramdev Chowk in Narela, Bhajanpura main road, Jahangirpuri Metro station and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) flyover among others.

The traffic police said that Azadpur Chowk, which was among the stretches flagged by the department last month, was submerged in rainwater on Tuesday. The stretch had to be shut and traffic diverted towards Mukarba Chowk, as PWD officials worked on getting the road dry.

Similarly, road 57 near Swami Dayanand Marg (towards Shahdara), which also featured in the list was also closed for traffic on Tuesday evening because of severe water-logging.

And, officials said, traffic is only likely to get worse, with the weather office predicting more intense showers in the coming days.

Muktesh Chander, special commissioner of police (traffic), said a list of water-logging prone stretches is identified and shared with road-owning agencies every year.

“These stretches are no longer a secret. All the agencies by now know which roads under their jurisdiction are prone to water-logging. Even though the job of the traffic police is only to manage traffic, every year we communicate our concerns and send a list of such stretches. But ultimately it will have to be fixed by the agencies concerned,” he said.

As traffic on these roads crawled, civic and road owning agencies redirected blame.

“Even though the work of desilting drains was delayed this year because of the Covid-19 lockdown, we have completed the process. Usually, desilting large drains takes around three months, but we started it in March and despite the break, managed to finish work on all the drains by the first week of July,” said a senior PWD official.

The official added, “The major reason behind water-logging every year is the large quantities of waste, mostly plastic, that gets clogged in drain mouths and leads to water flowing back to roads. No matter how much you clean the drains, the trash continues to pile up and end up clogging them.”

Meanwhile, municipal agencies directed the blame at the PWD and the state Irrigation and Flood Control Department, for not maintaining drains along arterial roads, which they said then overflows into internal streets.

“Our drains are 100% desilted, but since Delhi government has not done its share to clean main drains, water overflows from arterial roads into colony roads,” said south Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan.