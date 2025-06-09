Delhi CM inspects slum clusters in north-west Delhi

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected several slum clusters in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh and other assembly constituencies and inaugurated development projects aimed at improving the living conditions of thousands of residents in Nehru Camp, Haiderpur, and Ekta Camp in Pitampura. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Nehru Camp JJ Cluster in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Denying claims made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, she also said that no slum will be demolished without first providing permanent housing to its residents.

“No slum will be demolished without providing proper housing to its residents. We will not let anyone spread fear and rumours. FIRs will be filed against those spreading false information about demolitions,” she said.

This came even as AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj held meetings on Sunday with residents of JJ clusters in Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, claiming that residents were terrified and unsure when the bulldozers would reach their doorsteps.

“We discussed in depth how the newly elected BJP government in Delhi is demolishing the jhuggis of thousands of downtrodden and working-class families, rendering them homeless...The way the BJP-led Delhi government is targeting jhuggi settlements one after another, it seems the party does not want poor and working-class people to live in Delhi,” Bhardwaj said.

He added that the AAP would protest against the demolitions in JJ clusters of Delhi at Jantar Mantar on June 29 and appeal to the central government to take appropriate action on this issue.

Gupta said that most anti-encroachment actions are court-directed and aimed at removing illegal obstructions that affect public movement or traffic. She said that redevelopment of all slums in Delhi will be carried out in a phased manner.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they enjoy the same facilities as other citizens of the city. Proper sewer lines and drainage systems will be installed to resolve the problems of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. Continuous supply of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of roads, and adequate street lighting will also be prioritised,” Gupta said.

She added that to promote public health and sanitation, community toilets and bathing facilities will be constructed at key public locations, with an emphasis on their regular maintenance. A robust solid waste management system will also be installed and vehicles will be deployed to ensure timely and efficient waste disposal.

Gupta also launched several civic works on Sunday, including the construction of Jan Suvidha Kendras, road improvements, drainage upgrades, and the creation of safe recreational spaces for children. Gupta also laid emphasis on sanitation infrastructure, announcing a 24-seater public convenience centre at Nehru Camp, Haiderpur and inspected another proposed 20-seater facility near U and V blocks of the JJ Cluster.

“The Jan Suvidha Kendra at Nehru Camp will directly benefit women, children and senior citizens who have long suffered due to lack of access to safe toilets,” Gupta said. She added that these facilities are critical not only for convenience, but also for public health and dignity. “This is an important step toward our vision of ‘Swachh Delhi, Swasth Delhi’,” she said.

Accompanied by local MLAs and officials from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Gupta also inaugurated CC pavement work in Ekta Camp, Pitampura.

“For too long, people here have walked through muddy, uneven lanes. These new pavements are not just about roads — they’re about restoring dignity and safety,” Gupta said.

The CM’s inspection also included on-ground reviews of pipeline laying work, road resurfacing, and park maintenance. She promised that clean, well-lit parks equipped with swings and play areas would be created or restored in these densely populated neighbourhoods.