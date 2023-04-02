‘People of Assam invite atithis for tea, CM Sarma issuing threat’: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that Assam is being governed by the mafia and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn’t even understand the culture of Assamese people.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP chief reached Guwahati on Sunday and invited his counterpart for tea and lunch at his residence in the national capital.

“People of Assam invite ‘atithis’ (guests) to their house for tea and Sarma, for the past two days, is issuing threats against me. Surely, he doesn’t understand the Assamese culture,” Kejriwal said while attending a public meeting in Guwahati on Sunday.

Inviting the Assam chief minister for tea in his house in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “If he wants, he can have lunch in my house, we’ll welcome him with respect. I’d love to take him to Delhi in my car. We’ll show him what development actually means.”

Sarma had on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the AAP leader mentioned corruption cases against him (Himanta) outside the Delhi assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: ‘When you come to Delhi’: Kejriwal’s invitation after Himanta Biswa Sarma’s sue threat

“Am I a terrorist, why Assam CM is so angry? 3.5 crore people of Assam invited me and I am here to meet them. I am happy to see the people in large numbers attending my event,” Kejriwal said.

Accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal attended a party event where attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam chief minister, he said the Assam government is not even capable of conducting class-10 board examination properly as the question papers get leaked every time.

“The question papers didn’t have wings to fly, someone from the system leaked it, and the state government betrayed the students by not taking action against the culprits,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said that the Assam government is dominated by smugglers who are running coal, areca nut and stone syndicates. The wife of the chief minister runs a lavish private school and they want to degrade the standard of government schools, he said.

“These private schools charge huge money and the poor class cannot afford that, this is a big conspiracy. In Delhi, the results of government schools are beyond 99% and kids of rickshaw pullers are becoming doctors and engineers. Rich people are sending their kids to government schools because of the quality of education,” he said.

He said that the people of Assam voted for Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BJP in the past 75 years, but in return they only received betrayal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We give free electricity, better education, health care and lakhs of youths are getting jobs in our governance,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read: ‘Does not stop at Sisodia’: BJP targets Kejriwal, Mann over Delhi liquor scam

Taking further dig at the PM, he said that a country like India needs an educated PM who can understand the policies and their importance.

“The Prime Minister himself admitted several times that he went to his village school. Due to his lack of education, people convinced him that note ban was a good decision, while on the actual ground, it took the Indian economy 10 years backwards. He was convinced that three proposed farmers’ bills were good and it took 750 lives before the PM changed his decision,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said even small private firms ask for education qualifications while appointing a manager, “so why the manager of a nation like India does not have some education?” asked Kejriwal and appealed to the people not to vote for “andpadh” (uneducated) leader in the future.

Mann also took a dig at the BJP while addressing the gathering in Guwahati on Sunday.

Calling the BJP a party of fake promises, he said, “The Bharatiya Jumla Party is preparing new Jumlas (fake promises) for next year’s general election and they are testing the Jumlas in labs now.”

He said that in Assam, development is taking place only for the family members of political leaders. “If these leaders stand near the rivers, only their family will get drinking water, if they had control over clouds, there would have been rain only on their lands. This is how we describe them,” Mann said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi chief minister assured that he will keep visiting Assam. “I’ll be visiting Assam frequently with our aim to clean corruption. If the people of Assam elect us to power, we’ll provide them free electricity, better health and education facilities, jobs and a society without corruption,” Kejriwal said.