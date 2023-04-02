'When you come to Delhi': Kejriwal's invitation after Himanta Biswa Sarma's sue threat

Replying to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's warning that he would sue Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal in Assam addressed a party meeting on Sunday and said he would like to extend an invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to his place when he comes to Delhi next. "For the past few days, the chief minister has been issuing threats that he will get me arrested. Why will you do so? Am I a terrorist? Himanta Ji, you have become the chief minister of Assam but have not adopted the culture of Assam," Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said Himanta Biswa Sarma has become the chief minister of Assam but did not adopt Assam's culture.

"People of Assam do not threaten their guests. They offer them tea. When you come to Delhi, please come to my house and have tea. If you have some time, have food with me. Then I will show you the entire Delhi," Kejriwal said.

On March 29, Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly said ED and CBI brought all the corrupt under one party. Naming Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kejriwal said, "They put a gun on Himanta Biswa Sarma and he said BJP manzoor hai".

Himanta Biswa hit back at Kejriwal and asked whether there is any case or FIR against him. "I wanted to file a defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal but like a coward, he spoke inside the Assembly. Let Kejriwal come on 2nd April and if he says a single word against me that I am corrupt, I will sue him," Himanta Biswa said earlier.

“You (Arvind Kejriwal) should not speak against somebody in Delhi assembly where you know I am not there to defend. So what is the case against me? So somebody has misled all the people that there is some case against me. In entire India, there is no case against me, except for some cases filed by Congress people in various courts,” Assam chief minister said.

The Assam chief minister had filed a defamation case against now jailed Manish Sisodia for bringing corruption allegations against him in connection with the supply of PPE kits during the first wave of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON