Delhi Fire Services holds cyclothon to spread fire safety message
others

Delhi Fire Services holds cyclothon to spread fire safety message

The event was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations -- a nationwide campaign to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Led by the chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg, nearly 150 fire department officials and fire fighters cycled to Gol Dak Khana from their headquarters in Connaught Place and returned.

New Delhi: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations -- a nationwide campaign to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence -- the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Monday organised a seven-kilometre-long cyclothon in central Delhi to spread awareness on fire safety measures among the public.

Led by the DFS chief Atul Garg, nearly 150 fire department officials and fire fighters cycled to Gol Dak Khana from their headquarters in Connaught Place and returned.

Addressing the participants, Garg said, “Many departments were formed in independent India and each of them was assigned various responsibilities. The fire service department was given the best responsibility – to save lives and property of citizens from fire and other emergencies.”

Garg said that it was a matter of pride that all the brave firefighters and fire control room officials are tirelessly working shoulder to shoulder to uphold the motto -- “We serve to save”.

A senior fire officer said that a total of 120 bicycles were procured free of cost from the NDMC and were returned after the event. Some fire department staff had also arranged bicycles on their own to participate in the event. During the cyclothon, the fire officials also carried banners which had messages regarding fire safety.

