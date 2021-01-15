Covid beds at Delhi’s pvt hospitals reduced further

With number of Covid-19 cases at an all-time low, the Delhi government decided to further de-escalate the number of beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection at private hospitals on Friday.

The 45 big hospitals have been asked to reduce the number of Covid-19 beds from 30% to 15% of the total beds or double the number of patients admitted as on Friday. As for ICU beds, the number can be reduced from 40% to 25% or double the number of admitted patients, according to the ordered signed by Dr RN Das, medical superintendent of nursing homes in Delhi.

The hospitals with less than 100 beds have been asked to reserve the beds on their own as per requirement. However, the hospitals that still have patients admitted need to earmark double the number of beds and keep it till all patients are discharged, the order says.

The number of beds has already been brought down to 11,880 as on Friday evening from over 18,700 beds two weeks ago. The government had ordered 115 government and private hospitals to reduce the number of beds on December 31.

Only 9.5% of the total beds earmarked for Covid-19 are occupied in hospital across Delhi, with just under 12% of the ICU beds being occupied as on Friday night, according to the Delhi Corona App.