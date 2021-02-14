Home / Cities / Others / Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos
others

Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday kick-started the second drive of the Switch Delhi campaign by appealing to three-wheeler owners to switch to electric vehicles (EV)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:36 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday kick-started the second drive of the Switch Delhi campaign by appealing to three-wheeler owners to switch to electric vehicles (EV).

“The second week of the campaign will focus on outreach on the three-wheeler segment, which includes e-autos, e-rickshaws and e-carts, to accelerate their adoption… The Delhi government will soon start facilitating the registration of e-autos… Under Delhi’s EV policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available for purchase… By switching to electronic three-wheelers, a person can save around 29,000 per year on fuel… Scrapping incentives are also available for 68 models,” said Gahlot in a press statement.

The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

Under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.

The Switch Delhi campaign is an eight-week electric vehicle mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delhiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. The second week of the campaign focuses on the outreach for electric three-wheelers and aims to sensitise, inform, and encourage Delhiites to adopt electric three-wheelers in the national capital, said a Delhi government statement.

Three-wheelers are one of the major contributors to vehicular emissions in Delhi and the policy lays special focus on incentivising the transition of this segment to electric.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP