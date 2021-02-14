Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday kick-started the second drive of the Switch Delhi campaign by appealing to three-wheeler owners to switch to electric vehicles (EV).

“The second week of the campaign will focus on outreach on the three-wheeler segment, which includes e-autos, e-rickshaws and e-carts, to accelerate their adoption… The Delhi government will soon start facilitating the registration of e-autos… Under Delhi’s EV policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available for purchase… By switching to electronic three-wheelers, a person can save around ₹29,000 per year on fuel… Scrapping incentives are also available for 68 models,” said Gahlot in a press statement.

The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

Under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.

The Switch Delhi campaign is an eight-week electric vehicle mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delhiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. The second week of the campaign focuses on the outreach for electric three-wheelers and aims to sensitise, inform, and encourage Delhiites to adopt electric three-wheelers in the national capital, said a Delhi government statement.

Three-wheelers are one of the major contributors to vehicular emissions in Delhi and the policy lays special focus on incentivising the transition of this segment to electric.