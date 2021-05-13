Delhi govt schools get nod to upload Class 10 marks by June 20

New Delhi: The education department on Tuesday allowed Delhi government schools to upload the tabulated marks of Class 10 students, based on internal assessments, by June 20 if their teachers are engaged in Covid duties. Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said the results will be declared by June 20.

The education department’s decision comes a week after the Delhi government schools asked the CBSE to review its timeline for the declaration of Class 10 results. In a notification released on May 1, the CBSE said schools will have to conduct pending assessments, if any, by May 15 through telephone calls or other modes, finalize results by May 25, check and moderate marks by May 28 and submit marks to the CBSE by June 5.

On May 4, HT had reported how teachers and principals of various Delhi government schools said it may be difficult to adhere to the CBSE timeline since teachers were engaged in Covid duties such as door-to-door survey in hotspots, assistance in contact tracing and testing, screening at the airport and in vaccination-related activities.

Last week, the Delhi government had written to the national board asking them to review the timeline. A senior official of the education department said, “The board informed us we can have internal flexibility. This is why we asked schools to upload the marks by June 20. Based on their situation and available resources, schools can decide when to carry out the particular tasks within the stipulated time-frame.”

On Tuesday, additional director of education (exam) Rita Sharma asked government schools to stick to the CBSE schedule “as far as possible”, allowing an extension to only those schools which are struggling with resources. Sharma asked schools to submit marks by June 20 and gave them the autonomy to manage the timeline as per their “conditions and circumstances.”

“Keeping in view the high number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the lockdown that has restricted the movement of teachers, and deployment of teachers for various Covid duties, the last date for uploading the marks of internal assessment (out of 20 marks) and year-end exam (out of 80 marks) on the CBSE portal may be relaxed up to 20th June, 2021,” read the circular from Sharma.

Schools requiring further extension beyond June 20 can also reach out to the education department. “For such special cases for further extension of time schedule, the concerned Head of School may put up their case to Exam Branch through Deputy Director Education (District) by 18 June, 2021. The Exam branch will take up the case of such schools with CBSE for its results to be either withheld or to be declared separately by CBSE,” read the circular.

Out of the 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks are for internal assessment, which has already been tabulated by the schools as per existing policy, and the remaining 80 marks are for the year-end board examinations. Due to the cancellation of exams, the board has announced that this 80-mark component will be calculated on the basis of different internal exams including unit tests, mid-terms and pre-board exams.

However, the director of education on Tuesday has asked schools to calculate the 80-mark component on the basis of pre-board exams as many schools were not able to complete mid-term tests.

“If any student has not appeared in any one or more than one subject(s) of the Pre Board Examinations 2021…the school may conduct one-to-one assessment of such students telephonically as per guidelines of the CBSE,” the circular read.

CBSE officials did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.

