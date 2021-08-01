Delhi government plans fresh impetus for LED streetlight project

The Delhi government is all set to give a fresh push to the Mukhyamantri Street Light scheme — a project that aims to install 210,000 LED streetlights across the city — from this month, a senior government official said on Sunday. The project kicked off in September 2019, but was halted in April last year due to the pandemic.

The scheme was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in September 2019. Government records showed that between November 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, the government installed around 120,000 LED streetlights under the scheme, across all 70 assembly segments in the city.

Under the project, each of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies is supposed to get 3,000 such streetlights.

“We are all set to give it a fresh push and install 90,000 more LED lights by the end of this year, ensuring that each assembly constituency gets 3,000 of them,” said a senior official in the state power department who asked not to be named.

The official further said, “Lights ranging between 20 and 40 watts are installed as part of this programme. These lights have sensors and turn off automatically in daylight. They usually come with a five-year guarantee.”

This scheme is part of the Delhi government’s larger plan to address concerns regarding the safety of women, and aims to do away with dark spots in the city. The state government has identified around 2,000 dark spots in the city.

Under this scheme, streetlights are not installed by any road owning agency or civic agency, but instead are installed and maintained by Delhi’s three private power distribution companies (discoms).

This is beyond the 700,000-odd street lights set up on electric poles currently functional in the city. Under the scheme, lights are installed outside residences and on the periphery walls of neighbourhoods. The power bills of the LED streetlights are to be borne by households, which the government then reimburses in their monthly power bills, the official added.