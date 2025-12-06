Delhi: GTB hospital to renovate and remodel its accident and emergency department

The Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital is set to renovate and remodel its accident and emergency (A&E) department and shift the facility to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for the time being, the hospital’s order issued to its staff stated. GTB Hospital.

The order dated November 19, seen by HT, reads: “This has been decided to renovate and remodel the emergency block of GTB Hospital necessitating to shift the operations of A&E department to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Tahirpur.”

According to the order, the emergency block will be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the redevelopment. The remodelling “shall be a time-bound work to be completed in a time-bound manner, preferably within the current financial year,” said the order.

“Infrastructure and facilities available at RGSSH shall be utilised by GTBH for operation of emergency from RGSSH till the time of handing over of the remodelled block. This implies shifting of all areas of A&E operation — registration, patient reception and observation, ICUs, OT, related diagnostics, emergency wards, etc, working from the block and requisite equipment including human resources to operate from RGSSH.”

To plan and oversee the redesign, the hospital has constituted a nine-member committee, comprising senior specialists from neurosurgery, anesthesia, orthopedics, surgery, medicine, radiology, emergency lab services, and PWD. The committee has been tasked with providing specifications for a “state-of-the-art emergency block…keeping in view the requirements and advances anticipated during the coming 10–15 years.”

An official aware of the matter said the committee is yet to specify the date for shifting the department or the completion of the project.