Labour board seeks ration for workers

With some industrial areas resuming work at full scale, members of the Delhi Labour Welfare Board (DLWB) have proposed setting up facilities for ration, testing and vaccination of workers in such zones of the Capital.

Bhure Khan, chairman of the DLWB, pointed out that markets, eateries and street vendors, among others, are not allowed to operate even as industrial activity and construction work have restarted. “We have suggested that the board set up community kitchens in industrial areas so that workers can get at least two proper meals a day. We can also provide ration to workers,” said Khan.

Welfare board officials didn’t comment on the matter.

The proposals can be discussed and passed only once the board meets. Thaneshwar Adigaur, member of the board and secretary of the Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, said they want the board to hold a meeting in this regard soon.

Among the other proposals raised by board members are starting facilities for Covid-19 testing and vaccination, and providing protective gear such as masks, sanitisers, etc.

Shweta Raj, a member of the board, said,: “Vaccination of migrant workers should be done on priority basis.”

Some industrial areas have already set up or made arrangements for testing, with the help of district administrations. Neeraj Sehgal, board member and general secretary of Mayapuri industrial area welfare association, said: “We had started a testing facility last year... Right now, workers need all the support as markets and other activities are all closed.”

Adigaur said that these efforts are needed to build confidence among workers, who had to leave the city for the second time in less than a year due to the pandemic.

“The government has taken measures for the welfare of construction workers. The government should also do something for lakhs of migrants working in industrial areas... The migrant workers have been the worst affected due to the Covid pandemic, as they lost their livelihood in cities and had to return to their home states.”

Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON