Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches drug de-addiction centre
delhi news

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam launches drug de-addiction centre

The centre not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of the problem.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam. (ANI Photo)

Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday inaugurated a one-stop drug de-addiction centre ‘Suryoday Kendra’ in Sultanpuri, adding that the centre will also provide skill-based learning to victims of substance abuse.

“Establishing a Suryoday Kendra in each district of Delhi will help curb drug abuse in the city... The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,” said Gautam.

The centre not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of the problem. It will also provide them the necessary guidance and counselling to families to deal with those addicted to drugs.

The Suryoday Kendra is also equipped with a digital library which will help children access free online coaching.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news de-addiction centre rajendra pal gautam
TRENDING NEWS

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP