Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Over 500 shopkeepers booked for Covid rule violations
delhi news

Delhi: Over 500 shopkeepers booked for Covid rule violations

A total of 2,863 FIRs were filed while 35,325 challans, amounting to more than ₹7 crore, were issued between May 31 and June 19, the police said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Of the total 509 shopkeepers booked, outer district saw the most offenders at 144, while the New Delhi district recorded only nine prosecutions. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

More than 500 shopkeepers were booked and nearly 2,600 people were arrested across 10 districts in Delhi for violating Covid-19 guidelines since the process to unlock the city began on May 31, the Delhi Police said in a statement released on Sunday.

Of the total 509 shopkeepers booked, outer district saw the most offenders at 144, while the New Delhi district, which recorded only nine prosecutions, recorded the least.

A total of 2,863 FIRs were filed while 35,325 challans, amounting to more than 7 crore, were issued between May 31 and June 19, the police said.

“Strict enforcement of Covid guidelines and creating awareness among the public regarding Covid appropriate behaviours have remained our priorities. Apart from prosecuting violators, we also spread awareness among public about the importance of masks, social distancing and washing hands,” said a senior police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news coronavirus covid-19 unlock protocol
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP