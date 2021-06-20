Delhi: Over 500 shopkeepers booked for Covid rule violations

More than 500 shopkeepers were booked and nearly 2,600 people were arrested across 10 districts in Delhi for violating Covid-19 guidelines since the process to unlock the city began on May 31, the Delhi Police said in a statement released on Sunday.

Of the total 509 shopkeepers booked, outer district saw the most offenders at 144, while the New Delhi district, which recorded only nine prosecutions, recorded the least.

A total of 2,863 FIRs were filed while 35,325 challans, amounting to more than ₹7 crore, were issued between May 31 and June 19, the police said.

“Strict enforcement of Covid guidelines and creating awareness among the public regarding Covid appropriate behaviours have remained our priorities. Apart from prosecuting violators, we also spread awareness among public about the importance of masks, social distancing and washing hands,” said a senior police officer.