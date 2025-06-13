Delhi plans ropeway along Yamuna to boost tourism

In a first for the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to build a ropeway system along the Yamuna which will offer panoramic views of religious landmarks, riverbanks, and Old Delhi. The ropeway is likely to start from the Kalindi Aviral project along the Yamuna floodplains. The Yamuna in Wazirabad. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The design capacity is targeted at 3,000 passengers per hour per direction, with each gondola capable of carrying eight to 10 passengers. The point of origin to destination, number of intermediate stations, ad location of towers has yet to be decided.

“The aerial transit line is aimed at increasing tourism and decongesting traffic and providing a unique commuter and tourist experience. It is being planned on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. There will be minimal land acquisition as most towers will be set up on government land or existing rights-of-way. We are looking at this not just as transport, but as a tourism and heritage experience,” the official said.

The Kalindi Aviral project is currently being developed along the western bank of Yamuna over a total area of 163 hectares. It covers the stretch from NH24 to Barapullah drain and Baansera park near Sarai Kale Khan that has already been inaugurated is a part of this project.

DDA is in the process of hiring a contractor to carry out a detailed feasibility study and technical surveys for developing the ropeway system. Once the projects starts, 18 months will be allowed for construction, officials said.

According to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by DDA, the consultant will also carry out benchmarking study of different ropeway systems across the world and compare them on key parameters related to the project topography, length, capacity and other features.

“The consultant shall identify critical success factors for these projects, assess the various ropeway technologies and the standards available for development and operations of ropeway systems and suggest the best suitable standards considering the project function and location...carry out detailed demand assessment through primary surveys and secondary analysis to arrive at the current and future demand potential for the ropeway project,” the RFP said.

The selected consultant will also prepare line estimates or project cost for developing the ropeway system at the project location and carry out detailed financial and economic analysis, sensitivity analysis, social and environmental impact assessment.

“The consultant shall also carry out the feasibility study and the necessary survey for parking space of vehicles of passengers, its approach and functioning of parking for peak load with future expansion and demand,” the RFP said.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena had in January directed DDA to start the process to survey and select sites for installing ropeways or cableways that can carry passengers in cable cars across the Yamuna.