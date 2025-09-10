Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS arrest 2 suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives from South Delhi and Ranchi, officials said on Wednesday. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that one of the accused, Danish, a resident of Petwar in Bokaro district, was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi where he had been staying for a while. The second accused, Aftab, is from Mumbai and was arrested from South Delhi.

The Delhi Police said they were tracking the ISIS module across several states based on a tip-off. Aftab had recently come to Delhi.

Danish was caught with several electronic devices from his room. Police said the accused were using only social media apps to communicate.

Officers said that they are probing whether the duo was planning any terror-related activity in Jharkhand or other parts of the country.

“Both have been caught with incriminating and objectionable documents. They had devices with such material as well. We have evidence that they are part of a larger module. Danish is even wanted in a Delhi Police case,” an officer said.

More than 12 locations across the country were raided in the last month, the police said, adding that they have detained six to eight suspects.

The whole operation was led by Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

“All the terror suspects who have been brought to Delhi are being interrogated,” another officer said.