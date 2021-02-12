Delhi police personnel posted at Tikri assaulted by unknown men

New Delhi

A Delhi policeman was injured after he was assaulted on Friday evening, by unidentified persons, near the Tikri border, where thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year.

It was not immediately known if the attackers were protesters, locals, or criminals. The injured policeman was admitted to a nearby hospital. A first information report (FIR) was being registered in connection with the incident, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer district) was not available for sharing details about the assault on the policeman despite repeated calls and a message being sent to him.

Delhi Police have increased security at the three borders — Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur— since the violence on January 26 when protesting farmers clashed with security personnel, often fighting pitched battles. At least 394 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured during the Republic Day’s tractor rally violence, after what police claimed protesting farmers deviated from the pre-approved routes of the rally. The protesters clashed with the police they tried stopping farmers from entering parts of Central and New Delhi.

Many protesters later that day had managed to storm into Red Fort and hoisted two flags — one religious and the other of the farmers’ union at the ASI protected structure. Police have arrested 143 persons for the violence that happened in different parts of the city.