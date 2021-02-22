Delhi riots: AAP govt has disbursed over 26 crore as compensation

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared 2,221 applications for compensation and, so far, disbursed ₹26.10 crore to victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February last year, a senior government official said on Monday.

Of the 2,221 applications cleared by the government so far, 44 pertain to cases of death, 233 of injury, 731 of burnt residences, 1,176 cases of shops and commercial properties burnt and vandalised, 12 cases of vehicles damaged and loss of cattle, 22 cases of burnt slums, and three of schools that were torched and vandalised, said the official citing government records.

A second senior official, who did not wish to be identified, said that the government had received around 3,500 compensation applications, of which some are pending and others have been rejected.

Also, 2,599 individuals have approached the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission that was set up on April 13, 2020, in adherence to an order of the Delhi high court, a month after being approached by the Delhi government which sought the court’s intervention, citing several cases of mismatches and discrepancies in claim forms.

These applications include cases in which people did not apply for compensation earlier at the revenue department offices and special camps set up by the government as well as cases pertaining to people whose claims were rejected, unpaid or partially disbursed. There are also claimants who have received the full amount but appealed that the total compensation announced by the government was inadequate.