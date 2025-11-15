Delhi to get C&D waste collection site in each MCD ward

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to increase the number of designated Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste collection sites to 250 in the city, with one in each MCD ward, said an MCD official on Friday. As of now,19 of the new sites have already been identified. Official said that the decision was taken in view of the increasing air pollution in the city (HT PHOTO)

Official said that the decision was taken in view of the increasing air pollution in the city. “We want to ensure that there are enough sites in the city as incorrect C&D waste dumping can add to air pollution. The work will be done in a phased manner in the coming months, so that we can reduce the air pollution,” added the official.

Of the 19 sites already identified, 4 each are in the Narela and South zones, 3 in the Shahdara South and Civil Lines zones, 2 each in the Central and West zones, while 1 in the Najafgarh zone. Also, phase - 1 of the project will see 48 sites being identified – 4 in each of the zones.

Currently, the city has 106 C&D collection sites. The South zone has the most number of sites (21), followed by the Central zone (12), the Keshavpuram zone (11), and the West zone (9). The Shahdara North and Shahdara South zones have the least number of sites (5 each), despite having the highest number of wards, at 35 and 26, respectively.

HT had reported earlier this month that, according to an MCD report, half of the C&D waste collection sites which already exist do not have adequate dust control measures such as dust arresting metallic sheets and water sprinkling systems. “Out of 106 C&D collection sites, 59 are barricaded with 12ft high blue metal sheets for dust suppression, sprinkling system and additional water sprinklers from the zones,” the report added.