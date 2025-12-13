Delhi University to get Centre for Odia Studies

New Delhi The centre will be a part of the faculty of arts at the university. (HT Archive)

The proposal for a Centre for Odia Studies, tabled at the Delhi University’s (DU) Executive Council (EC) meeting on Friday, has been approved, officials aware of the matter said.

The centre will be a part of the faculty of arts at the university.

“Centre for Odia Studies will expand the scope of discussion on language, literature, culture, civilisation and customs at DU,” DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Singh said that the centre will offer an MA course in Odia as a two-year postgraduate programme, in semester mode, while further modalities for a one-year postgraduate programme, aligned with the four-year undergraduate programme, as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will be determined later based on operational needs.

Officials said that the centre also aims to offer certificate, diploma, and postgraduate programmes and a generic elective in Odia Studies at the undergraduate level through the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, in order to popularise the language.

According to an official press release, a proposal by the VC to rename the convention hall of the arts faculty as “Vande Mataram Hall” was also passed in the council meeting.

The EC considered and approved the recommendations made by the finance committee, following which a budget estimate of ₹1651.42 crore has been set for the financial year 2026-27, a release mentioned.

VC Yogesh Singh said that various projects underway at the university, costing approximately ₹2,000 crore, are expected to be completed in the upcoming months. Along those lines, another project involving a proposal to construct a broadcasting studio near the vice regal lodge building at DU, estimated to cost ₹2.32 crore was also approved, according to officials aware of the matter.

The construction of a girl’s hostel on 3.7 acres at DU’s Dhaka complex in Mukherjee Nagar was also approved.