Delhi woman beats Covid-19 after being on ventilator for 35 days

‘Dilli wali Meenu’ became a common name in the Covid ward of a private hospital in Kurukshetra as she was the only patient in the hospital who was on a ventilator for 35 days and beat the deadly virus, HT has learnt.

Meenu Chauhan, 40, was fighting the coronavirus disease after she tested positive on April 3. During this span, she faced very tough times. Even her oxygen level once dropped to 70 and the infection spread to her lungs.

Chauhan originally belongs to Kurukshetra and got married in Delhi. She is the principal of a private school in Delhi.

Chauhan visited Kurukshetra on April 1 to take her daughter from her parents’ home but she suddenly developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus on April 3.

She was taken to the private hospital in Kurukshetra but later her condition started deteriorating and she was put on oxygen support. A few days later she could not recover and the infection spread to her lungs.

When she was unable to breathe normally, the doctors moved her to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put her on a ventilator on April 8.

“It was a very critical time that I had faced during this period. I was very tensed when the doctors shifted me to the ICU. Once I realized that I will not recover and will not see my family again,” she said while recalling her long battle with Covid-19 in the ICU.

“But the doctors and staff members gave me the strength to fight against this invisible enemy and I started recovering after almost a month,” she said.

Dr Anurag Kaushal, who treated her, said that she is a very strong woman and every staff member of the hospital praises her. “Several patients are recovering but I think luck is also playing a crucial role behind the recovery of many critically ill patients,” Dr Kaushal said.

He said that Meenu’s story has inspired many people fighting Covid-19. According to her husband, she has been discharged from the hospital but will continue to stay in Kurukshetra till the time she regains her strength