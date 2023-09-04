Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar made an emergency landing on Monday morning at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after one of its engines developed a technical snag following a bird hit.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said IndiGo flight 6E-2065 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi took off from Bhubaneswar airport around 7:50am. However, after 10-15 minutes of flying, the pilot learned about the technical snag in one of the engines and had to land again. There were 180 passengers on board.

“The snag may have happened after a bird hit one of the engines. The pilot then brought the plane back to the airport without any issue. The flight ahs been grounded,” said Pradhan.

A passenger on board said as soon as the flight developed technical snag, many fliers panicked but were assured by the pilot about their safety.

“But the pilot asked us to be calm and landed the flight safely,” said the passenger.