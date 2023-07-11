An Air India Express flight from the Mangaluru International Airport bound for Dubai was delayed by over 12 hours due to a technical snag. Mangaluru-Dubai Air India flight delayed by 12 hours

Flight IX 813 was scheduled to depart at 11:05 PM on Monday but due to a technical snag, the aircraft departed at 12.10 PM on Tuesday.

A statement from Air India Express said, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the delay of the Mangaluru-Dubai flight on 10th July."

"Due to a progressive technical snag, the flight was delayed by over 12 hours and took off at 12.10 hrs today. To facilitate the journey, an alternative aircraft was arranged, which was ferried from Thiruvananthapuram," it added.

According to the statement, the passengers were served refreshments at regular intervals as they had to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight.

"Despite offering alternative options like a connecting flight on the Mangalore-Trivandrum-Dubai route or hotel accommodation, guests opted to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight. Airline staff ensured that guests' were provided refreshments at regular intervals. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this situation," it said.