Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international flights from September 1: Report

The international departures and arrivals at Bengaluru airport will move to new terminal 2 starting from September 1, reported Moneycontrol. Currently, the latest terminal is only handling a few domestic airlines from Bengaluru airport. Bengaluru airport's T2.

Speaking with the news portal, Hari Marar, the CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, “The T2 of Kempegowda International Airport will be dedicated for international travel while the T1 will only handle domestic travel from September 1. From the midnight of August 31, the entire international traffic will be diverted to terminal 2.” He also said that the staff is being trained for the overnight transition and the shifting process is already underway.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crore, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

The operations at the latest terminal began on January 15 as Star Airways flight took off to Kalaburgi from Bengaluru. A five-lane way was also made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport.

