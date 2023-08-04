Home / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Bihar's Patna airport: Report

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Bihar's Patna airport: Report

IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, said the airport director on Friday.

IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, said the airport director on Friday, news agency ANI reported, adding that details were awaited.

The report of the incident comes days after a Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi after it developed a technical snag, according to officials. The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said. IndiGo officials refuted reports claiming the emergency landing was due to an engine failure.

"The emergency landing was not due to any fire or engine failure. It was due to a technical issue," they said.

On Monday, an Air India Express flight with 154 passengers from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45am.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

"Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. The airline clarifies that this was not an emergency landing. We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel,” the Air India Express spokesperson said.

