Delhi’s power demand crosses 7,000MW mark, highest since 2019

New Delhi: Delhi’s peak power demand on Thursday crossed the 7,000MW mark, the highest in the last two years, even as officials in the power department said the demand may further go up to 7,400 MW, if the ongoing heatwave in the city continues.

According to the power department’s website, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 7,026MW on Thursday at 3:30pm. It exceeded the previous high of 6,921MW for this year recorded on Wednesday.

Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was recorded at 6,314 MW on June 29. It was lower than the all-time high of 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019. In 2018, the peak demand was 7,016MW recorded on July 10.

“Delhi’s peak power demand recorded last year (6314 MW) was lower because of the nationwide lockdown. Moreover, in June 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed 6,000 MW only on one day that month. This year, however, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW, though the estimates were around 7,900 MW,” said a power department official.

The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- said they successfully met the peak power demand of 2933 MW and 1598 MW, respectively, in their areas.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 2039 MW, the highest so far this season, on Thursday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

The company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, he said.