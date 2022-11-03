Dengue cases cross 7k-mark in UP, 40 new infections surface in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 7,000-mark on Thursday as the state capital Lucknow recorded 40 new infections, according to the health department data.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “This year, a total of 7,134 dengue cases have been recorded. This is far less compared to the figure reported last year. People should not panic or fear as hospitals are well-equipped to provide treatment and diagnosis. We also have reserved beds for dengue patients.” The communique added, “In all, 52 blood component separators are functional in 29 districts. Labs are also working at the district level.”

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “Dengue patients should ensure that they rest for a couple of days even after they get relief from high fever. Many dengue patients are experiencing joint and muscle pain despite recovering from dengue. Thus, with rest, they can avoid joint or muscle pain and recover fully.”

On Thursday, new cases in Lucknow were reported from Aliganj, Tudiyaganj, Chandarnagar, Sarojininagar, Mohanlalganj, Indira Nagar, NK Road, and Malihabad areas. On the day, notices were served to eight house owners where mosquito larva or stagnated water was spotted by health team during door-to-door survey.

Mock drill held to review Covid preparedness

LUCKNOW: A mock drill will be conducted at hospitals across the state to review management of Covid-19 patients. The drill comes after deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak issued instructions in this regard to health officials. Following the deputy CM’s order, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary, medical health, directed all nodal officers to conduct the drill.