Dengue cases: Dy CM instructs officials to hold blood donation camps in Prayagraj

Deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being done by the district administration for prevention of dengue in the district.

The deputy CM instructed the officers to ensure availability of platelets. He instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment to the patients coming to the hospitals. He has asked to arrange adequate number of beds in the hospitals too.

Maurya asked the doctors to work with full dedication to deal with dengue. He asked officials to organise blood donation camps to maintain adequate availability of platelets and also appealed to the denizens to donate blood, especially the students, youth and various social organisations.

He asked officials to make the helpline numbers for dengue easily accessible. He also gave instructions to issue mobile number as well as WhatsApp numbers to register complaints easily.

The deputy CM also asked officials to help the people through telemedicine facility. He asked the officials to undertake spraying and fogging in hospitals, schools, dense settlements and other crowded places.

While directing the municipal commissioner, he said that special care should be taken of the quality and standard of the Medicines/chemicals used for spraying.

He also asked the officials to continuously make people aware about the prevention and symptoms of dengue through LED screens installed at intersections. Along with this, he also asked to give wide publicity about the symptoms of dengue and the measures to prevent them through the speakers at intersections, newspapers and radio.

Deputy CM also asked that cooperation of Asha Bahus and Anganwadi workers be taken in providing information about the symptoms and prevention of dengue in rural areas also.

He asked the district inspector of schools and basic shiksha adhikari to inform the children about the precautions to be taken to prevent dengue in schools. The DPROs have been instructed to do ensure regular cleaning and fogging in rural areas as well. The chief development officer (CDO) was also instructed to monitor this work continuously. Deputy chief minister directed to expedite testing of dengue.

Maurya visited Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and inspected dengue ward and blood bank. He met patients and inquired about their wellbeing. The deputy CM inspected the arrangements at the blood bank there and asked to motivate more and more people to donate blood. He also asked to take necessary action for installation of bar code scanner machine in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate (DM) Sanjay Kumar Khatri made a surprise inspection of the control room set up above the Sangam auditorium for dengue and communicable diseases control. During the inspection, he instructed that the availability of platelets be checked every two hours and how many platelets are available in all the blood banks and the number of platelets of serious patients and the total number of tests done.

Khatri appealed to the general public to take precautions in view of the effect of dengue and said that they should not panic due to dengue and contact the doctor immediately if fever comes. He has said that the common symptoms of dengue fever are high fever, severe body pain, headache, joint pain, eye pain and rash on the body. In severe patients suffering from this disease, apart from the above common symptoms, there is a complaint of blood from the mouth, from the mouth, from the nose.