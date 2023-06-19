Pay attention to plaints of people, Maurya tells officials

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has warned police personnel and development officials to pay attention to complaints of people or be ready to face stringent action.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering at Majethia ground, in Chauri Chaura, on Monday, Maurya said that ahead of the 2024 general election, the BJP was on the campaign trail. He said party workers contest elections not the government and each worker was precious to the party.

He appealed to them to reach out to the people with pro-people decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and said that India before 2014 and India after 2014 should be compared.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said that the era of caste and criminal politics was over. He appealed to party workers to ensure the victory of BJP in the 2024 election.

Maurya said that the BJP had put a check on corruption and benefits were reaching the account of the poor and claimed that there was an undercurrent in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially in women across communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON