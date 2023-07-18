Deputy SP, sub-inspector shot at by criminals in Jharkhand

A deputy superintendent of police rank officer of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a sub-inspector of district police were injured after criminals opened fire against a joint team of ATS and Ramgarh police when they were conducting raids at Jharkhand’s Dadidih town on Monday night, officials said. Both the officials are undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Representative file image)

DySP Neeraj Kumar, who received a bullet injury in his stomach and sub inspector Sonu Saw, who was shot in his thigh, were shifted to Ranchi from Ramgarh and are under treatment at a private hospital.

“A team led by ATS deputy SP Neeraj was conducting raids against members of an organised gang when the criminals opened indiscriminate firing. Neeraj and a sub-inspector of Rajrappa police station have been injured. They are under treatment. Both are stable,” said AV Homkar, inspector general (Operations), Jharkhand Police.

Homkar said Jharkhand police is conducting operations against organised gangs, similar to those against Maoists, and the Sunday raids were part of it.